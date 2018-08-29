Record-Breaking Attractions and Industry’s Foremost Rewards Program
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SixFlags2019--Six
Flags Entertainment Company (NYSE:SIX) — the world’s largest
regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in
North America — today announced a sweeping collection of world
record-breaking roller coasters and family attractions, along with
massive park upgrades and rebrands for the 2019 season. Additionally,
Six Flags Season Pass Holders and Members can look forward to even more
guest benefits and incredible new rewards next year.
“Year after year, Six Flags raises the bar to deliver unparalleled,
world-class thrills for guests of all ages. Our 2019 lineup is by far
the most comprehensive package of innovative rides, record-breaking
attractions, and superior guest benefits in the industry,” said Six
Flags Chairman, President and CEO Jim Reid-Anderson. “The addition of
five new parks greatly extends the company’s national footprint and
gives our ever-growing Season Pass and Membership base more
opportunities to visit our parks to experience the world’s biggest and
most thrilling rides.”
The Company is launching an impressive list of new offerings for the
2019 season:
West Coast Racers, the world’s first racing launch coaster —
opening at Six
Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World. Designed in
partnership with the world famous West Coast Customs, this
one-of-a-kind racing coaster will feature two side-by-side tracks with
four individual high-speed launches. The race covers two complete
laps, multiple airtime hills, extreme high-banked turns and
exhilarating over/under near misses. A highlight of the ride is an
immersive real time “pit stop” exclusively designed and produced by
West Coast Customs. West Coast Racers will be the park’s 20th
roller coaster, which is more than any other theme park on the planet.
Six
Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, will
premiere one of the world’s tallest pendulum rides, Wonder Woman
Lasso of Truth. Measuring in at a staggering 17 stories tall, this
jaw-dropping, spinning disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour
as it spins and swings back and forth to breathtaking heights. The
massive pendulum propels 40 riders in counterclockwise circles with
feet dangling from floorless seats as they whirl through the air.
Six
Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, will debut
a revolutionary, triple record-breaking, new roller coaster for the
2019 season. Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in
North America, accelerating to 78 mph in less than two seconds. Maxx
Force will feature the fastest inversion in the world with a Zero-G
Roll more than 60 miles-per-hour and the highest double inversion of
any roller coaster in the world at 175-feet above the ground. It will
also feature one-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after Formula
1 racing cars.
Six
Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern
California, is adding to its thrill arsenal with the park’s most
innovative new coaster to date — Batman: The Ride — themed
after one of the world’s most iconic DC Super Heroes. Riders on
this 4D wing coaster will experience a sensory overload as they flip
head-over-heels at least six times along a weightless, tumbling
journey with unexpected drops and vertical free-falls.
Darien
Lake, a new Six Flags Theme Park, and the Coaster Capital of New
York, will debut the tallest attraction in the entire state — the
all-new Six Flags SkyScreamer. This giant, 242-foot tall swing
ride will reign as the region’s new, iconic symbol, beckoning guests
from near and far. Six Flags SkyScreamer swings riders round
and round at 35 miles per hour, offering breathtaking views of the
countryside below. Additionally, Darien Lake will be rebranded Six
Flags Darien Lake when it opens next spring.
Wet
n’ Wild Splashtown, the largest waterpark in Houston, and Wet
‘n Wild Phoenix, the largest waterpark in Arizona, will each be
rebranded Six Flags Hurricane Harbor for the 2019 season. Both
of these lush, beautiful properties offer thrilling, high-speed
waterslides and massive pools, along with playful kid-sized
attractions for families and young children.
Six
Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, will launch FIREBIRD,
the only floorless roller coaster in Maryland. This all-new coaster
experience will take thrill-seekers through incredible twists, drops
and inversions, all while seated in new, state-of-the-art floorless
trains. FIREBIRD’s exhilarating flight path takes off with an
intense, nine-story drop, and features two thrilling inversions,
high-banked curves with high-speed carousel and corkscrew rolls and an
incredible figure-eight finale.
Six
Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, will debut
the tallest and fastest spinning pendulum ride in the world. Named
after the world’s most iconic Super Villain, The Joker Wild Card
delivers a unique brand of chaotic, dizzying fun for extreme
thrill-seekers. Towering a record-breaking 17-stories tall, this
impressive giant disk will reach speeds up to 80 miles per hour as it
whips back and forth, and higher and higher, to give riders a
spectacular view of the world below them. The Joker Wild Card
will become the centerpiece of a newly themed DC Universe area. The
park is also announcing year-round operation, adding winter weekends
and holidays to its regular operating season.
Six
Flags Mexico, the Thrill Capital of Mexico and Latin America is
announcing fun for the entire family with the arrival of DC SUPER
FRIENDS and Bugs Bunny Boomtown. These colorful,
imaginative new sections will feature 14 rides and attractions,
including six brand-new themed attractions. These kid-friendly zones
are destined to become the region’s most popular family destination
spot and the perfect launching pad for thrill-seekers-in-training.
Six
Flags Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec, Latin America’s most thrilling
waterpark, will introduce a visually stunning and intense racing
slide, King Cobra. The slide’s unique configuration enables two
tubes to race through a circular path with dynamic twists, turns and
surprises, snaking through both enclosed and open sections of the
slide. Riders will race until the heart-pounding finish, when they
appear to disappear inside the massive mouth of the cobra.
Six
Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, will welcome the
world’s largest loop coaster — Lone Star Revolution. Towering
at 100 feet in the air, this exhilarating, record-breaking new coaster
takes riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending
them upside down for extended adrenaline-pumping hang-time.
Thrill-seekers will travel in unique “face-off” seating positions and
swing through a long series of 360-degree revolutions before reeling
downward in the opposite direction. Lone Star Revolution is a
Texas-sized loop coaster with Texas-sized thrills.
Six
Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, will debut
the hi-tech Cyborg attraction, inspired by the DC Super
Hero. The Cyborg attraction is an extreme new dark ride
experience. Cyborg invites guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to witness a new
technological device when the sentient cybernetic system called THE
GRID hacks into the mainframe and takes control of the entire lab.
Riders find themselves caught up in the battle, spinning and whirling
mercilessly through the air, while Cyborg wrestles to regain control
of the enormous machine. This exciting, new attraction offers 360
degrees of immersive fun.
Six
Flags Great Escape Resort, New York’s most thrilling resort
property, will rebrand its outdoor waterpark as Hurricane Harbor
for the 2019 season, offering guests a bigger, better and wetter
experience. The park will undergo a major expansion with more to see
and do than ever before, including two brand-new, family attractions: Bucket
Blasters, where riders will spin around in barrels for a good
old-fashioned water gun battle, and Shipwreck Cove, a fun
activity pool with interactive water sprays, geysers, and fountains
for hours of water play entertainment.
Frontier
City, Oklahoma’s favorite theme park, will introduce an exciting,
interactive new kids’ area that will be home to adorable new
characters. The all-new Timber Town will feature four new,
innovative attractions designed especially for the young
thrill-seekers, plus enchanting new theming and fresh, re-imagined
updates of the original children’s rides. Lovable characters like
Bucky the Beaver, Hootie the Owl and Bubba the Bear will be on hand
for lots of pictures with young guests.
Six
Flags Over Georgia, the Thrill Capital of the South, will launch
an exciting, new high-flying attraction, Pandemonium, the
tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast. Swirling through the
clouds at an astonishing 15 stories, this impressive giant disk will
reach speeds up to 70 miles per hour, as it whips back and forth,
higher and higher, giving guests an exhilarating ride experience as
they soar high above the Atlanta city skyline. Pandemonium will
be the centerpiece of the park’s new ScreamPunk themed area, featuring
revamped food locations and shopping experiences. ScreamPunk is a
special Six Flags twist on the popular Steampunk subgenre.
La
Ronde, Quebec’s leading destination for thrills and family
entertainment, will introduce Chaos, a new giant loop roller
coaster. Chaos offers a pure adrenaline rush as
riders go forward, backward and upside down for unprecedented
hang-time. This exhilarating, seven-story loop sends riders through a
series of multiple, adrenaline-charged revolutions, higher and higher
before changing directions for even more chaotic thrills.
Six
Flags St. Louis, The Coaster Capital of Missouri, will take guests
on an adrenaline-charged flight on the new SUPERGIRL attraction
as they soar nearly seven stories high in open-air vehicles.
Drawing on DC Super Hero Supergirl’s powers of stamina and strength,
thrill- seekers spin and tilt while suspended from the massive,
whirling wheel. The ride is raised into the air by a giant arm as
riders launch into a high-speed spin, with feet dangling as they spin
round and round…higher and higher.
This fall, Six Flags delivers the biggest Halloween event on the
planet — Fright Fest®. Prepare for Thrills
by Day, Fright by Night with more ghouls, more haunted mazes and
more terrifying scares than ever before. Taking the fear factor to a
new level, this year Six Flags and CBS Films are launching
custom-built haunted attractions based on the new horror movie
release, Hell Fest, coming to theaters on Friday, September 28,
2018. The company’s industry leading entertainment teams at Six Flags
Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson,
NJ, and Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL, will transform haunted
mazes into real life replicas of the movie’s most unnerving, goriest
and shockingly epic scenes.
Just in time for the holiday season, Six Flags Great America and
Frontier City will join eleven other Six Flags properties ringing in
the holidays with Holiday in the Park®. This
popular, time-honored Six Flags tradition offers a winter wonderland
of all the beloved sights and sounds of the season. Holiday in the
Park features festive holiday-themed shows and delicious seasonal
treats, along with select rides and attractions, set against the
backdrop of millions of twinkling lights.
Six Flags is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with
its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal
of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.
August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a
Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season
Passes include admission to any Six Flags theme park, as well as free
parking and special admission offers for friends.
During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership
program for 50% or more off the full season Membership price and receive
three free bonus months. A Six Flags Membership includes all of the
benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as
unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and
exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags
Membership Rewards, an extensive new loyalty program that allows guests
to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having
a great time at the parks.
