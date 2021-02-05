These were the most popular vehicles purchased in Tucson in 2020

American-made pickup trucks top the rankings of vehicles sold in Tucson, according to a survey of 2020 sales issued this week by car search-engine company iSeeCars.com.

The most popular new vehicle sold in Tucson last year was the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup, followed by the Ram Pickup 1500, which was also the most popular used vehicle sold in the metropolitan area, according to iSeeCars.com’s study of over 12.9 million vehicle sales nationwide last year.

The Silverado also ranked fourth among used vehicles sold in Tucson.

Notably absent from Tucson’s top-five sales rankings was the Ford F-150, which remained the top-selling new and used vehicle nationwide, as well as in the Phoenix area.

Statewide in Arizona, the Ram Pickup was the top-selling new vehicle and the Ford F-150 was the most popular used vehicle.

Japanese passenger cars and SUVs also landed in the top-five sales list for Tucson, with Subaru’s Forester and Outback ranking third and fourth among new cars and the Nissan Sentra and Toyota Corolla nabbing second and third among used car models.

The Chevy Equinox ranked fifth for sales of new models in Tucson.