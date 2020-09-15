Thierry Olivry, Ph.D., has Joined Spectrum Veterinary as Scientific Advisor, Veterinary-Dermatology and Allergy Consultant

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NextMune--Thierry Olivry, Ph.D., has joined Spectrum Veterinary as a scientific advisor, veterinary-dermatology and allergy consultant. The company is the U.S. leader in companion-animal allergy testing and treatment. It is a subsidiary of Nextmune, a global specialty-pharmaceutical company dedicated to better health for dogs, cats, and horses.
Olivry has 25 years' experience working as a veterinary dermatologist. Since 1993, he has been a clinician-scientist researching the mechanism, modeling, and treatment of atopic dermatitis and its itch in dogs and has published and lectured extensively in this field. He has more than 15 years’ experience consulting with pharmaceutical companies on these topics. More recently, he has expanded into the characterization of food allergens in dogs and cats.
Megan Spencer, director of Sales, said: “Allergies among dogs, cats, and horses are common, problematic, and undertreated. Allergy testing is a vital service that improves the lives of animals who suffer. This new relationship with Dr. Olivry will help us to continue providing our clients with optimal outcomes for both testing and treatment.”
Olivry noted, “This collaboration with Spectrum Veterinary will engage my decades of experience as a clinician-scientist in immunodermatology to help develop the future of allergy testing and allergen immunotherapy for animal health.”
Olivry is a 1984 graduate of the École Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse (National Veterinary School of Toulouse). After four years as a partner in a specialty clinic in Paris, he moved to the U.S. for a residency in Dermatology and to earn his Ph.D. in Comparative Pathology at the University of California Davis. He is board-certified by both the European and American Colleges of Veterinary Dermatology. In the fall of 2019, after 25 years as a tenured faculty member in Veterinary Dermatology at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, he became a part-time research professor and joined Santosh Mishra, Ph.D.’s laboratory to study the comparative neurobiology of itch. From 2001 to 2004, he was chair of the International Task Force on Canine Atopic Dermatitis, and, from 2008 to 2009, president of the European College of Veterinary Dermatology.
Olivry has received several awards, including the “ACVD Award for Excellence for Outstanding Contributions to Science and Education,” the “NCSU Clinician of the Year Award,” the “Pfizer Award for Research Excellence at NCSU,” the “World Small Animal Veterinary Association Hill's Excellence in Veterinary Healthcare Award” and, in the Spring of 2020, the “ECVD Lifetime Career Award.” He has been made an honorary member of both Latin American and European Societies of Veterinary Dermatology.
About Spectrum Vet
Spectrum Vet is a subsidiary of Nextmune, a science-driven, global specialty-pharmaceutical company dedicated to better health for dogs, cats, and horses. The company has a particular passion for allergy prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Its business is at the forefront of allergy diagnostics and immunotherapy—a unique treatment that reduces or eliminates allergic symptoms by fighting the cause of allergy. It is the first choice for treating allergies. Find more at www.nextmune.com.
