Third hotel breaks ground at The Bridges on Tucson's south side

Construction is underway on a third hotel at The Bridges, near Interstate 10 and Park Avenue.

WaterWalk will be a 126-room hotel with apartment-style suites, catering to business travelers or families on extended stays.

"Tucson was selected as a preferred market for development based on its exceptional growth trends and increasing business travel needs," said WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver. "Bringing a new type of travel product to Pima County will offer visitors to the city something more than the standard hotel experience, providing a thoughtful, comfortable, spacious stay with built-in optionality and experiences conducive to all lengths of stay."

The Wichita, Kansas-based hotel has nine open properties across eight different markets, including Wichita, Denver, two in Dallas, San Antonio, Overland Park, Raleigh, Charlotte and Minneapolis.

Aside from Tucson, three properties are under construction in Phoenix, Boise and Jacksonville and more than 20 are in the development pipeline.

The Tucson site is set to open in 2023.