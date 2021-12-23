This 1960s modern Tucson home now has a historic designation from city

"We hope owners of other John Beck buildings will work to designate their properties,” he said.

John H. Beck was born in Boston in 1919. He studied architecture at Wentworth Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His first architectural project was a home for his family in Seattle built in 1953.

The Becks moved to Tucson in 1956, and in 1959 he designed the new Bill Breck Dodge building, at the southeast corner of Speedway and Bentley Avenue, using a hyperbolic paraboloid concrete structure — a doubly curved surface that resembles a saddle. It has since been demolished.

His other Tucson buildings include Randolph Park Communications Center (1960), Palms Mortuary and Chapel (1960), Beta Theta Pi Greek House (1960), Christopher City (1962), Park Student Union at the University of Arizona (1965), and Alvernon Village Shopping Center (1969). Beck died in 2006.