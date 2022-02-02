This caddie program works to open doors, career paths for Tucson youth

The Evans Scholarship Program was founded in 1930. Chick Evans, who started as a caddie at 8 years old, grew into the nation’s top amateur golfer, winning the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur in 1916. Evans deposited any earnings he was entitled to from winning tournaments into an escrow fund.

Evans knew that golf provided him many opportunities. He wanted to provide college educations and opportunities to hardworking caddies with limited financial means, so he persuaded the Western Golf Association to oversee his escrow fund.

Beyond a scholarship, ask any successful person what are two of the most important contributors to success and they will tell you relationships and opportunities. That is what the caddies get access to — relationships, opportunities, and mentoring as they plan for their future.

Consider the story of a 17-year-old girl who is in the TCC program and aspires to become an FBI agent.

She joined this year while she was on the waiting list for the FBI’s summer intern program. Upon learning this, within three hours, members at Tucson Country Club connected her with a retired female FBI agent. The retired agent worked with the girl, laying out a plan for an internship and a possible career.

She is just one example of the caddie participants who could be Tucson’s leaders of tomorrow. Many of tomorrow’s leaders are just a few relationships and opportunities away.

Ken Cook is the co-founder of How to Who, a program on how to build strong business relationships. Learn more at howtowho.com.