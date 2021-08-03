This group is working to support business, economic growth in Marana

According to U.S. Census data, the second fastest growing city in Arizona in 2021 is Marana. The reasons for this are many — affordable housing, access to Interstate 10, an expanding number of employers, to name a few.
In any municipality, a chamber of commerce is one of the most important organizations driving growth and economic health. According to ChamberNation, an organization that supports the growth of chambers of commerce, a chamber’s mission is “creating an environment in which businesses can prosper.”
A chamber works to improve and grow the industrial and business base in a community. This, in turn, supports the community with jobs, commerce and tax revenues.
I had the pleasure of meeting with Amanda Wiggins, the new CEO of the Marana Chamber. If the town of Marana is growing and contributing to the regions economic health, I wanted to learn the role the Marana Chamber of Commerce is playing.
Wiggins and her family are part of Marana’s growth, relocating from Florida. Wiggins held leadership roles in chambers and civic organizations there before taking the reins at the Marana Chamber.
Here are two examples that illustrate how the chamber is a catalyst for action.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most pressing issues for business is their workforce. Businesses of all sizes are having to make adjustments in workplace environments, remote working, training and development, and retention.
The chamber sponsors programs and initiatives on these subjects, helping employers deal with the unique challenges of the COVID lockdown.
One example is the chamber's Health care Education Scholarship Program. It worked with schools and businesses to identify individuals interested in attaining higher education training in health care. Health care businesses shared what jobs were not being fulfilled, and the skill sets required to do them. The chamber worked with local businesses to sponsor scholarships to close the talent gap.
Another example is the film industry. In the past, Tucson and the Marana area were major locations for TV and film production, but this work waned and moved to other regions of the country.
The Marana Chamber has a Film and Multimedia Committee that supports the many talented local individuals and businesses in the industry. The Chamber works directly with the town's Film Office, providing local businesses connections for future work. These Marana businesses can then step up with the resources and support the film industry's needs to be successful and grow in our area.
The chamber serves as a connector, helping member businesses do business with each other, and it collaborates with The Town of Marana, working for the ever-increasing population. The role the chamber plays in the growth of the Town of Marana is significant.
As Wiggins stated: “The Marana Chamber is the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.”
Ken Cook is the co-founder of How to Who, a program on how to build strong business relationships. Learn more at howtowho.com.