This group is working to support business, economic growth in Marana

According to U.S. Census data, the second fastest growing city in Arizona in 2021 is Marana. The reasons for this are many — affordable housing, access to Interstate 10, an expanding number of employers, to name a few.

In any municipality, a chamber of commerce is one of the most important organizations driving growth and economic health. According to ChamberNation, an organization that supports the growth of chambers of commerce, a chamber’s mission is “creating an environment in which businesses can prosper.”

A chamber works to improve and grow the industrial and business base in a community. This, in turn, supports the community with jobs, commerce and tax revenues.

I had the pleasure of meeting with Amanda Wiggins, the new CEO of the Marana Chamber. If the town of Marana is growing and contributing to the regions economic health, I wanted to learn the role the Marana Chamber of Commerce is playing.

Wiggins and her family are part of Marana’s growth, relocating from Florida. Wiggins held leadership roles in chambers and civic organizations there before taking the reins at the Marana Chamber.

Here are two examples that illustrate how the chamber is a catalyst for action.