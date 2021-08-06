This Oro Vally coffee roasting company works to support local veterans

The coffee can also be ordered online at crackedarmorroasting.com.

Cracked Armor is working to obtain another air coffee roaster and a mobile unit to expand the business and reach more veterans.

Kuciver hopes that Cracked Armor will eventually expand nationally because supporting female, veteran-owned businesses helps veterans’ mental health and the economy, she said.

“The big picture would be to build a large facility where I can employ veterans and teach them the art of coffee roasting while providing them with mental health programs and services,” said Dougherty. “Being able to have some of my resources come in and basically just help give them some of their life back, help them get on their feet and, you know, give them something to look forward to and a community that they belong in.”

The name Cracked Armor refers to veterans that leave the service a little cracked, Dougherty said. The armor, she said, is subjective and can mean anything from their mental armor, resiliency or physical armor.

“But with the right help, the sense of community, access to resources and other veterans who just understand their experience, we can be more like a coffee bean, who only becomes drinkable after going through what’s called the ‘first crack.’ That’s when it becomes its best version of itself.”

Elvia Verdugo is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Arizona Daily Star.