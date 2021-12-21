This spicy hot chocolate is perfect for Tucson winter nights

Brrrr! It was 38 degrees when I got up this morning, and that put the kibosh on my morning bike ride. I’ll wait until it warms up later in the afternoon for the ride.

My friends have been nonplussed to hear that I bought my first winter coat when I lived in Tucson in early ‘70s. I rode the bus to work in those days, and it was shivery to wait at the bus stop in the early mornings. I remember that coat so well: It was tan canvas lined with fake fur, with big pockets and a hood that was also fur-lined. By the end of the day, it was warm enough to carry that coat home instead of wearing it. Its bulk was annoying to carry but I loved it anyway.

On chilly mornings like this one — and on chilly evenings when the sun goes down and the desert cools quickly — I like this spicy hot chocolate to warm me up. If I have them on hand, the spicy double chocolate cookies make a fine match.