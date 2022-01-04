This Tucson business narrowed its focus during COVID and got big results

The ERC stimulus program delivers real economic relief to businesses. Curiously, few entrepreneurs know about it, and this is where Marshall and Profitopia come in.

When Marshall heard of the program, he was intrigued. He discovered that, unlike the popular Paycheck Protection Program which granted loans, the ERC program was an actual credit tied to impacts on payroll and cash receipts. The IRS administers the program and sends a stimulus check directly to businesses that qualify.

One of the first Profitopia clients to qualify was pleasantly surprised at the result. The firm has 18 employees, and after Profitopia ran the numbers, the client received a check for $250,000.

Marshall immediately knew that the ERC program was where he needed to focus his efforts. Since last spring, Profitopia has grown significantly. It exceeded $1 million in revenue this year for the first time in its history. It set up systems and personnel to handle client intakes and analysis to deliver relief for small businesses.