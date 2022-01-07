This Tucson optics firm helped NASA's Webb space telescope see clearly

When the just-launched James Webb Space Telescope finally peers into deep space later this year, it will be able to see clearly, thanks in part to technology developed by a Tucson-based optics company.

4D Technology Corp., co-founded by one of the University of Arizona’s most renowned optical scientists, developed entirely new optical instruments for NASA to measure the surfaces of mirrors and other critical components on the Webb, which was launched into space on Christmas Day after more than two decades of development.

While most of 4D’s work for the space telescope was finished nearly a decade ago, the long-delayed launch was an exciting moment, said Neal Brock, a co-founder of the company who stepped into a role as technical consultant to 4D after it was acquired by a larger company in 2018.

“We hadn’t thought about it in quite awhile, it was little over year ago they were talking about it and then there was another delay,” Brock said, recalling watching Webb’s launch. “It was a bit nerve wracking, when it launched, until it got up and they shed the outer cone from the telescope.”