Thousands of Arizonans to get checks, gift cards under $5M Honda airbag settlement

Tens of thousands of Arizonans will be see checks or gift cards worth from $50 to $150 arrive in the mail, as the result of a state settlement with Honda over defective airbags.

A $5 million settlement with American Honda Motor Co. and Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. over allegations of concealed safety issues related to defective Takata airbag systems in certain Honda and Acura vehicles was announced Wednesday by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The settlement provides $1.65 million in restitution for Arizona consumers, as well as a $2.13 million repair incentive program to encourage consumers to have their airbag systems repaired under Honda’s free safety-recall program.

Honda used Takata airbag inflators that utilized phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate as a propellant in certain Honda and Acura model vehicles sold in the United States for model years 2001-2016.

The defective airbag inflators have the potential to rupture and launch metal fragments into the passenger cabin and have been blamed for 200 injuries and at least 15 deaths in the U.S., including two fatalities in Arizona, the attorney general said.