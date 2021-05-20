Three Companies Each Win $50,000 Technology Makeovers by Insight, Intel

The contest helps small and mid-size companies of under 1,000 employees that have been particularly strapped for resources or may be struggling to adapt IT systems and processes to the shifting marketplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest focused on three areas of critical IT needs: Productivity, updating outdated tools, particularly for remote work; Security, especially for more dispersed work environments; and Total Cost of Ownership, addressing the hidden costs of declining performance and maintenance of older technology.

Two healthcare organizations – River Valley Counseling Center in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, Louisiana – were named winners, respectively, of the Productivity and Security categories. The Wine Warehouse from Los Angeles is the winner of the Total Cost of Ownership category.

“Business needs and demands have changed dramatically in the last year alone, when keeping pace with new technology already was challenging enough for independent businesses in ordinary times,” said Brenda Hudson, senior vice president, commercial business solutions, Insight. “Each of the winners of the Connected Workplace Makeover Contest have experienced significant disruption or financial hardship during the pandemic, from having to abruptly switch to more telehealth options and shoring up the security of patient data, to bringing greater stability to a widely distributed workforce. A technology makeover will put them on the fast track to more reliable performance and stronger connections with their customers and workforce however and wherever they need to engage with them.”