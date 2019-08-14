PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Inc. magazine yesterday ranked Perfect Water Technologies No. 3365 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
For the fifth year in a row, Perfect Water Technologies landed on the prominent Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing business due in large part to sales from new, exciting water filtration products added to the company portfolio, expanded distribution channels, and improved marketing efforts.
“Landing on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years is a significant accomplishment in my opinion. Our team practices excellence daily, and it shows in our customer reviews, high team morale, and ultimately our strong organic growth. We still have a great deal more to grow individually, as a team and as an organization. Team sentiment is high,” said President of Perfect Water Technologies Jon Sigona.
Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Intuit, Chobani, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others, gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
About Perfect Water Technologies
Perfect Water Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells innovative water purification equipment for home, garden, and light commercial. Marketed under the Home Master® brand, the company has developed patented technologies that remove up to 99 percent of potentially harmful water contaminants, while restoring a natural pH. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies and Home Master® products, visit www.homemasterfilters.com.
