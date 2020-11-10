Tiago Sabino Dias, President and CEO of Arevon Energy Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arevon Energy Management (AEM) is pleased to announce that Tiago Sabino Dias will be leading the organization as President and CEO. AEM is a newly formed organization focused on innovation of power products through the integration of renewable energy, storage solutions, distributed generation, and power marketing services. AEM has an exclusive partnership with Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy and Infrastructure (CEI) platform supporting the origination of renewable based structured energy contracts in the US.
Tiago has been instrumental in launching the AEM concept off the ground this year. He also played an integral role in the investment of over 1.5 GW of solar projects and 1,000 MWhs of battery storage projects in the US by the CEI platform.
“AEM is a key partner to CEI, supporting the origination and design of complex renewable energy products. The AEM team has already proven their capabilities, and I’m confident on the leadership of Tiago,” said Benoit Allehaut, Managing Director with Capital Dynamics.
Tiago brings more than a decade of experience in multiple renewable technologies and markets, both domestic and abroad. Most recently, he has been leading CEI’s efforts in the Midwest in collaboration with Tenaska Power.
Tiago received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Civil Engineering at Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina. He started his professional career as an engineer in hydropower project design. Tiago then joined ContourGlobal where he was a member of the Development and Sustainability committees and later named Vice President, Renewables. Tiago joined Capital Dynamics in 2018 as Vice President before being promoted in 2019 to Executive Vice President, Development.
AEM is thrilled to see the direction the renewable market is going and believe that this team is well positioned to lead the charge.
About Arevon Energy Management
Arevon Energy Management is an independent company with an exclusive partnership with the Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure platform. Our team of experts work directly with utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and large corporations to jointly develop clean energy strategies that exceed their economic and sustainability objectives. We are a one-stop shop for holistic solutions you can count on for the coming decades.
