Ticketmaster to refund $71M for Arizona events canceled due to coronavirus

Consumers who bought tickets on Ticketmaster to Arizona live events that were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic could get more than $71 million in refunds, under a settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office.

Ticketmaster has authorized $71,030,000 in consumer refunds for 650 Arizona events that were canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of COVID-19, under a consent agreement Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced.

At this point, every customer who purchased tickets for an Arizona event on Ticketmaster.com should have received an option to obtain a full refund for the event if it was called off due to COVID-19, the attorney general said.

Arizona ticket holders who purchased tickets prior to March 14 and who have not received an email from Ticketmaster offering a refund for a canceled, postponed or rescheduled event in Arizona, are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the attorney general at www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Consumers may also file complaints by phone, in Tucson at 1-520-628-6648, in Phoenix at 1-602-542-5763, or outside the metro areas at 1-800-352-8431.