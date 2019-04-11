Valley dry cleaners to donate 20% of sales on April 13; holding
contest for 10 lucky Phoenix-area residents to win free
dry cleaning for a year
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--DELIA’s Cleaners, the largest dry cleaning operation in Arizona, has
formally joined Tide®
Cleaners. Longtime customers can expect the same exceptional service
that made DELIA’s a Valley favorite, now with the added trust and
reliability of the Tide brand. To celebrate the transition, Tide
Cleaners is asking everyone throughout the Valley to ‘clean for a cause’
at all 21 of its locations on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Tide Cleaners is donating 20 percent of its sales on April 13 to Dress
for Success Phoenix. If that isn’t enough to round up those winter coats
and holiday garments and snag your spring dresses to give everything a
refresh, Tide Cleaners will also be surprising 10 lucky guests with FREE
dry cleaning for a year that day. All the public needs to do is visit
their nearest Tide Cleaners location and fill out an entry form on April
13. No purchase is required.
“We are delighted to see the Tide Dry Cleaners franchise continue to
grow in Phoenix, and congratulate the D’Elia family for expanding Tide’s
brick and mortar concept to this flourishing community,” said Thomas
Flaherty, president and CEO, Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc. “We
applaud the entire team here in Phoenix and join them in celebrating 21
new Tide Dry Cleaners locations in Arizona!”
Following the April 13 celebration day, Tide Cleaners is holding a
spring-cleaning event at all 21 of its locations throughout the Valley.
From April 14 through April 30, Tide Cleaners will accept donations of
gently worn professional clothing for women. Drop off skirts, suits,
slacks, blazers, blouses and more to help women get back on their feet
and into the workplace.
“We are excited to partner with Tide Cleaners, and we sincerely
appreciate the continued support that they have given us to help with
our programs,” said Lisa Doromal, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success
Phoenix. “The mission of Dress for Success® is to empower women to
achieve economic independence by providing a network of support,
professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in
work and in life. To do this we need partners like Tide Cleaners to be
able to serve over 2,500 each year.”
The D’Elia family is excited to share that they have joined forces with
Procter & Gamble and its iconic consumer brand Tide® to create a
dry-cleaning dream team. “While we remain owners and operators (six of
us work here!), we will now be using Tide® and Downy® products to make
your clothes whiter, brighter, smelling fresher and looking like new,
longer,” said Phil D’Elia, owner and operator of all of metro-Phoenix’s
new Tide Cleaners locations.
Tide Cleaners includes all 21 former DELIA’s Cleaners locations,
stretching from the northwest Valley in Peoria to the southeast Valley
in Queen Creek. Founded in 1995, the company remains a family-owned and
operated business. Tide Cleaners also offers a rewards program for
repeat customers, along with its new 24/7 drop-off and pick-up.
To find out more about Tide Cleaners, including its menu of services and
tips on how to care for your garments, check out TideCleanersAz.com.
And to learn about Dress for Success and how it’s helping women in the
Phoenix area, visit phoenix.dressforsuccess.org.
