“Increased energy use during the summer can cause utility costs to

skyrocket, deflating your plans to have fun or relax,” says Michael

Sullivan, a personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a

national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency.

“With a few simple changes to your routine, you can keep summer costs

and stress to a minimum.”

Sullivan offers eight tips to reduce utility costs during the summer

months:



  1. Keep up with regular HVAC maintenance. Change the filter in
    your air conditioner once a month and have it inspected annually to
    identify any wear and tear that could cause performance issues.


  2. Adjust your thermostat to meet your needs. When no one is home,
    consider setting temperatures 7-10 degrees higher. When you are home,
    set the thermostat at 78-80 degrees to keep comfortable.


  3. Close up during the day. Add extra insulation against the heat
    by closing blinds through the day. On cool nights, open up windows to
    let in the breeze.


  4. Consider running large appliances in the evening. Large
    appliances put off heat. Running them at night allows your air
    conditioner to work more efficiently during the day. Some energy
    companies provide lower rates for off-peak hours, providing guidelines
    to help you reduce your energy bill.


  5. Wash your laundry in cold water and always wash full loads.
    According to General Electric, between 75 and 90% of your washer’s
    energy use goes to heating water. Reducing the number of loads you
    wash – and washing them in cold water – can make a major impact on
    your monthly bill.


  6. Keep oven use to a minimum. Meal prepping and no-cook meals
    save time, require less energy usage throughout the week and keep your
    home cooler. You can also grill and cook outside while the weather is
    nice.


  7. Set your water heater to 120 degrees. The default setting on
    most water heaters is 140 degrees. Turning your heater down 20 degrees
    is still plenty hot, and it can save 6-10% per year in energy costs
    according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s also smart to
    insulate your water heater to prevent heat loss and lower energy use.


  8. Seal doors, windows and other openings. Replace damaged or
    missing weather stripping around doors and windows. Add insulation
    anywhere your home could be losing energy, such as openings around
    pipes. This keeps hot air from entering and improves air conditioner
    efficiency.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency

offering financial education and counseling services including credit

counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling

and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers

nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,

