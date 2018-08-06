TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TM Technologies, a Tucson, Arizona, based communications technology

firm, has announced that after several years of development, its

patented TM modulation DSP method has completed validation testing by a

renowned independent RF signals analysis lab. Among the findings, the

evaluating engineering team’s report stated, “Based on the doubling

of the information rate within the confined channel, a two times

improvement in spectral efficiency was observed as compared to the

traditional QAM256 signal.”

Following these test results, an initial development and use license was

negotiated with an affiliated carrier-grade telecom radio company for

the integration of the TM waveform within its microwave backhaul radio

links. The resulting radio is planned to be capable of doubling 256-QAM

data rates, or 16 bits per second per Hertz, at a noise level

representative of 256-QAM alone. This calculates to an equivalent

65,536-QAM at a 256-QAM noise level, in short -- representing one of the

most efficient communications data methods to date. It is believed that

the emplaced microwave radio link will be prepared, tested and available

for customers in the 4th quarter of this year.

Company CEO Dan Hodges noted that “…TM’s simulations and its

effectiveness in high-order QAMs prove that it is theoretically useful

across the entire RF spectrum and frequency range. The Company will be

developing TM software cores for use with PSK, FSK and OFDM overlays in

telecom, satellite, WiFi and fiber-use cases. As an example,

while CDMA technology added a near 30% efficiency increase to

communications channels, TM has shown to double the efficiencies of

sophisticated modern modulation methods, and in the cases of simpler

modulations such as AM, FM, PSK and FSK, it can be multiples of that.

With the ‘spectrum crunch’ in full swing, we hope to see TM added

into every channel possible to delay the shortage’s impact on our culture.”

Contacts

TM Technologies

Zach McClain, +1.520.512.5299

Info@TMTechnologies.com

