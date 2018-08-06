TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TM Technologies, a Tucson, Arizona, based communications technology
firm, has announced that after several years of development, its
patented TM modulation DSP method has completed validation testing by a
renowned independent RF signals analysis lab. Among the findings, the
evaluating engineering team’s report stated, “Based on the doubling
of the information rate within the confined channel, a two times
improvement in spectral efficiency was observed as compared to the
traditional QAM256 signal.”
Following these test results, an initial development and use license was
negotiated with an affiliated carrier-grade telecom radio company for
the integration of the TM waveform within its microwave backhaul radio
links. The resulting radio is planned to be capable of doubling 256-QAM
data rates, or 16 bits per second per Hertz, at a noise level
representative of 256-QAM alone. This calculates to an equivalent
65,536-QAM at a 256-QAM noise level, in short -- representing one of the
most efficient communications data methods to date. It is believed that
the emplaced microwave radio link will be prepared, tested and available
for customers in the 4th quarter of this year.
Company CEO Dan Hodges noted that “…TM’s simulations and its
effectiveness in high-order QAMs prove that it is theoretically useful
across the entire RF spectrum and frequency range. The Company will be
developing TM software cores for use with PSK, FSK and OFDM overlays in
telecom, satellite, WiFi and fiber-use cases. As an example,
while CDMA technology added a near 30% efficiency increase to
communications channels, TM has shown to double the efficiencies of
sophisticated modern modulation methods, and in the cases of simpler
modulations such as AM, FM, PSK and FSK, it can be multiples of that.
With the ‘spectrum crunch’ in full swing, we hope to see TM added
into every channel possible to delay the shortage’s impact on our culture.”
