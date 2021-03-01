TMCOne Continues to Expand Relationship with MedAvail, Offering Integrated In-Clinic Pharmacy Experience in Multiple Locations

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks now embedded in three clinics
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that TMCOne has continued to expand its relationship with MedAvail with the opening of its third clinic with an embedded SpotRx MedCenter. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.
“Through our partnership with SpotRx, we are able to provide our patients with convenient on-site access to over-the-counter and prescription medications,” said Michelle Ruiz, executive director of TMCOne. “Making these medications more easily accessible to our Medicare patients helps ensure they are getting the care and treatment they need. This partnership goes a long way towards supporting our mission of providing exceptional health care with compassion.”
TMCOne clinics now offer convenient access to prescription medications through SpotRx, a local full-service pharmacy. SpotRx’s interactive kiosks are now located in three TMCOne clinics. These kiosks allow patients to fill prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs seamlessly at the point of care. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have medications delivered to their homes at no additional cost.
With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, TMCOne patients will receive:
Immediate access to prescriptions at the three TMCOne clinics
Free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications
Follow up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription
Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pick-up
Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone
“Our goal at SpotRx is to improve health outcomes by delivering best in class patient medication adherence”,” said Dave Rawlins, Chief Commercial Officer at SpotRx. “We aim to keep patients healthy by providing convenient and safe access to our pharmacy at the point of care. Our partnership with TMCOne allows us to further our mission of advocating for patients to ensure accessibility and fair pricing.”
SpotRx kiosks are available at the following TMCOne clinics:
The Wyatt clinic at 2424 N. Wyatt Drive, Ste. 100, Tucson, AZ 85712
The Rincon clinic at 10350 E. Drexel Road, Ste. 110, Tucson, AZ 85747
The Skyline clinic at 2840 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 230, Tucson, AZ 85718
About TMCOne
With 18 convenient locations across Tucson and Benson, TMCOne is your one-stop for primary, specialty, and urgent care. TMCOne provides quick access to care that is convenient and compassionate with same-day appointments and extended hours on evenings and weekends. As a TMC HealthCare affiliate, TMCOne patients have access to inpatient services at Tucson Medical Center and a whole network of like-minded health care professionals.
About SpotRx
SpotRx is transforming pharmacy by placing control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.
About MedAvail
MedAvail (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
