Todd Koetje Joins Cable One as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Finance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that Todd M. Koetje will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Finance on September 1, 2021. Koetje will be responsible for the development, execution and oversight of the Company’s existing and prospective investment and related financial activity.

With more than 20 years of capital markets, telecom industry and financial leadership experience, Koetje joins Cable One from Truist Securities, where he served as Managing Director & Group Head of the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Leveraged Finance team.