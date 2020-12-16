Tom Johnston Brings Advanced CRE Brokerage Services Experience to SVN | SFRhub Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Phoenix-based SVN | SFRhub Advisors (“SFRhub”) expanded its commercial real estate brokerage team focused on the single-family residential (SFR) and Build-for-Rent (BFR) rental investment portfolio segment with the addition of Tom Johnston, who has joined as National Director of Brokerage Services.
“As the single-family rental and Build-for-Rent investment market has expanded, so has our Phoenix-based team of national industry experts and we are thrilled to have Tom join the team,” said Jeff Cline, Executive Director, Principal and Designated Broker of SVN | SFRhub Advisors. “With over 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Tom will lead and support the SFRhub brokerage team that is dedicated to the specialty investment segment with leading marketing, research, data, asset valuation and transaction management for the SFR/BFR rental home investment portfolio segment.” SVN | SFRhub Advisors is a franchise office operating nationally to support over 200 locally operated SVN offices.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to share my experience and expand my knowledge in the hottest CRE investment sector of real estate,” said Johnston. “The SVN | SFRhub Advisors team are national leaders and innovators in the SFR/BFR market and I am fortunate to be a part of the expansion of a very robust platform.”
Johnston started in the CRE industry in 1997 and has held a number of positions including Managing Director, Market Leader and Designated Broker at Cushman and Wakefield of Arizona, Inc. and Voit Real Estate Services. Before joining SVN | SFRhub Advisors, Johnston was a Senior Managing Director at Savills Inc., a tenant representation firm.
Throughout his career, Johnston has been active in industry groups and is a past board member of NAIOP (Chair 2015), ULI (Trends Day Chair 2013) and GPEC.
About SVN | SFRhub Advisors
SVN | SFRhub Advisors, based in Phoenix, is a national commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to SFR and BFR investment portfolios of five or more homes, and is an independently owned and operated franchise of SVN International Corp (SVNIC). SVNIC, a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is comprised of over 1,600 CRE Advisors and staff working in 200+ offices across the nation. SFRhub.com is the only SFR/BFR industry data provider with clean and verified data. For more information, visit www.SFRhub.com.
Contacts
Amy Graham, Communications Specialist
SVN | SFRhub Advisors
