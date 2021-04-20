Tondra Richardson Named to Diversity Leadership Alliance Board of Directors

Richardson has worked in higher education for more than 20 years and holds a Bachelor of Business Management as well as a Master of Business Administration specializing in Human Resource Management with certificates in Project Management and Marketing. She is also certified by the National Diversity Council as a Diversity and Inclusion Practitioner and completed Cornell University's Diversity and Inclusion certificate program.

“We are honored and humbled to be able to welcome Tondra to the Diversity Leadership Alliance Board of Directors,” says Joanna de’Shay, executive director of DLA. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in the diversity and equity space and has been a valuable member of various DLA committees, volunteering both her time and expertise. She is breath of fresh air, a delight to work with and has a wonderfully innovative approach to the equity conversations happening in the community.”