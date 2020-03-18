Top Golf closes due to coronavirus pandemic

Top Golf, the indoor golf entertainment complex with a location in Marana, has temporarily closed its venues around the country on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a note posted on its website, the company, which also has three locations in the Phoenix area, announced it was closing its venues "until further notice."
"Our thoughts are with our guests, communities and all those impacted by the coronavirus as we navigate through this difficult time," the note read.
Top Golf officials could not be reached Wednesday for additional comment.
The move follows Tucson's order on Tuesday to close all bars and limit restaurants to carry-out only; Top Golf is in Marana town limits, so that order does not apply to them.
Marana and Oro Valley town officials on Tuesday issued emergency declarations but did not order bars and restaurants in their jurisdictions to cease operations. Both municipalities did, however, advise those businesses to practice social distancing including limiting the numbers of people in their businesses at one time.
Top Golf has venues in 29 American states and in Canada, Australia, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch
