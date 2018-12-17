Non-profit Credit Counseling Agency Take Charge America Offers

Money-Saving Ideas for the New Year

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYear?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#NewYearlt;/agt;--It’s the time of year when people resolve to change their lives, from

getting in shape to improving relationships and achieving work-life

balance. Financial goals also top the list of New Year’s resolutions –

and are easier to attain than you might think.

“It’s actually easy to cut expenses and save money – even a few dollars

at a time – but many people give up too quickly,” said Mike Sullivan, a

personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a

national non-profit credit counseling and debt management agency.

“The key is to set realistic goals, celebrate small victories and get

creative with cost-cutting.”

Sullivan offers nine tips for sticking to financial resolutions in 2019.



  • Budget: It tops the list of every financial to-do list for a
    reason: it works! Write down your monthly income and expenses or seek
    out an online program or budgeting app.


  • Pay Yourself: Speaking of budgets, build in a line item for
    your savings account or emergency fund. Even $25 a month will make a
    difference over time.


  • Join the Gig Economy: If your budget reveals that you need an
    income-boost, start earning extra cash by working for Lyft, Postmates
    or Uber Eats.


  • Make Short-Term Goals: Instead of resolving to save thousands
    in 2019, aim to save $20, $50 or $100 a week or month – and celebrate
    each small victory.


  • Spring Cleaning – in January: Clean out your closets, the
    garage, and even old furniture or décor. Then, host a yard sale or
    list your items on eBay, Craigslist, or OfferUp. Decluttering will
    save you money – and sanity.


  • Sell Your Gift Cards: Trade your gift cards for cash at
    Cardpool or CardCash.com – and promptly put that cash into savings.


  • Wait 24 Hours: To mitigate impulse buying, wait 24 hours before
    making an unplanned purchase. It’s likely the impulse will wear off.


  • Drop Cable: It’s a monthly expense that can be replaced
    painlessly and inexpensively with Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.


  • Update your W4: While many of us look forward to a big tax
    refund, it’s better to adjust your withholding to ensure you’re paying
    the right amount of taxes. This may mean a few extra bucks on each
    paycheck.

For more financial tips and guidance, check out Take Charge America’s Financial

Education Center or take its free

online debt review.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency

offering financial education and counseling services including credit

counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling

and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers

nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,

visit www.takechargeamerica.org

or call (888) 822-9193.

