Non-profit Credit Counseling Agency Take Charge America Offers
Money-Saving Ideas for the New Year
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYear?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#NewYearlt;/agt;--It’s the time of year when people resolve to change their lives, from
getting in shape to improving relationships and achieving work-life
balance. Financial goals also top the list of New Year’s resolutions –
and are easier to attain than you might think.
“It’s actually easy to cut expenses and save money – even a few dollars
at a time – but many people give up too quickly,” said Mike Sullivan, a
personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a
national non-profit credit counseling and debt management agency.
“The key is to set realistic goals, celebrate small victories and get
creative with cost-cutting.”
Sullivan offers nine tips for sticking to financial resolutions in 2019.
Budget: It tops the list of every financial to-do list for a
reason: it works! Write down your monthly income and expenses or seek
out an online program or budgeting app.
Pay Yourself: Speaking of budgets, build in a line item for
your savings account or emergency fund. Even $25 a month will make a
difference over time.
Join the Gig Economy: If your budget reveals that you need an
income-boost, start earning extra cash by working for Lyft, Postmates
or Uber Eats.
Make Short-Term Goals: Instead of resolving to save thousands
in 2019, aim to save $20, $50 or $100 a week or month – and celebrate
each small victory.
Spring Cleaning – in January: Clean out your closets, the
garage, and even old furniture or décor. Then, host a yard sale or
list your items on eBay, Craigslist, or OfferUp. Decluttering will
save you money – and sanity.
Sell Your Gift Cards: Trade your gift cards for cash at
Cardpool or CardCash.com – and promptly put that cash into savings.
Wait 24 Hours: To mitigate impulse buying, wait 24 hours before
making an unplanned purchase. It’s likely the impulse will wear off.
Drop Cable: It’s a monthly expense that can be replaced
painlessly and inexpensively with Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Update your W4: While many of us look forward to a big tax
refund, it’s better to adjust your withholding to ensure you’re paying
the right amount of taxes. This may mean a few extra bucks on each
paycheck.
For more financial tips and guidance, check out Take Charge America’s Financial
Education Center or take its free
online debt review.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency
offering financial education and counseling services including credit
counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling
and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers
nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,
or call (888) 822-9193.
Contacts
Taylor Holmes
Aker Ink
(602) 616-3781 taylor.holmes@akerink.com