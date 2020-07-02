Topgolf to reopen Marana venue on Monday

Topgolf Tucson, the sprawling golf facility in Marana that has helped countless Tucson area golfers improve their swing since opening in late 2017, is reopening on Monday, July 6, three months after it shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 53,000-square-foot, three-story facility at 4050 W. Costco Drive closed on March 18, 12 days before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home orders that shuttered all "non-essential" businesses.

In a note on its website Thursday, Topgolf announced it was reopening at 10 a.m. Monday with new social-distancing guidelines and protocols to help keep our guests and associates healthy and safe." The venue also has established enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the venue.

Local Topgolf officials could not be reached to comment. But according to its website, some of the safety protocols include installing six-foot social distancing markers in common areas and limiting capacity to six people per bay.

Topgolf said all employees will be required to wear masks as will guests, in keeping with Pima County's mandatory mask order.