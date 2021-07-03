Townhome development going up at 'Arizona's beach' in Rocky Point

"Many see it as a short car ride with a home office for long weekends," he said. "I believe the pandemic has given us all a reminder to enjoy life."

The community has underground utilities, a wastewater treatment plant and pre-wired internet and is competitively priced.

Other beachfront homes in Peñasco are commanding more than $850,000.

Buyers and inquiries are mostly coming from Arizona, "since it's known as 'Arizona's beach,'" Moreno said. Interest is also high from buyers in Seattle and Canada. In Mexico, buyers are coming from Mexicali, Hermosillo and Tijuana.

"Some want a permanent home, some a vacation home and some a rental investment," he said. "They like that it's not dense and crowded."

A native of Peñasco, Myriam Hernandez was the first customer to buy one the new townhomes in Eagle Village.

When she moved to Washington State a few years ago, she invested in other vacation homes in Peñasco as rentals.

During the pandemic, Hernandez returned to Peñasco to be close to family and heard about the new development.

"It has the best golf in the region, plus the beach and lagoons," she said. "It will pay for itself with renters."