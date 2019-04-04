New employees added to Gusto will have automatic access to required

trainings via Trainual

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gusto?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#gustolt;/agt;--Trainual,

a leading modern, cloud-based training manual software, today announced

a partnership with Gusto,

the leading payroll, benefits and HR technology platform for small

businesses in the U.S., to bring automation to one of the most

time-consuming components of employee onboarding. Trainual’s exclusive

partnership with Gusto will enable businesses to automatically set up

new employees in Gusto with the specific training they need to succeed

in their role through a technical integration.

“We’re particularly excited about this partnership because it

streamlines one of the most commonly missed, but critical steps when a

new hire is brought into an organization: equipping them with the right

training from the start,” said Trainual founder and CEO Chris Ronzio.

“Business owners can now easily connect critical aspects of their

business, bringing a new level of operational efficiency to the

onboarding process so they can continue to focus on what matters most ––

growth.”

Now when new employees are added to Gusto or have a role change, they

will automatically be added to Trainual and assigned to the training

specific to what they need to succeed in their role. Additionally, small

businesses using Gusto who integrate with Trainual will be able to:



  • Document processes and policies in one convenient place


  • Customize operations manuals and employee tests


  • Assign onboarding trainings


  • Monitor training completion rates


  • Test employees for readiness


  • Streamline business systems and processes

“We are very selective when it comes to our partners, and we are

thrilled to partner with Trainual because, like us, they want to solve

the challenges small businesses and entrepreneurs face,” said Igor

Khayet, head of business development at Gusto. “Training and onboarding

are pain points for small businesses, and our partnership with Trainual

provides an easy and efficient way to serve a business’ team so they can

do their best work.”

Trainual users will also benefit from the following features of Gusto’s people

platform:



  • Full-service payroll completed with peace of mind. Gusto
    enables small and medium-sized businesses to run payroll entirely
    online. All federal, state and local payroll taxes are filed by Gusto,
    and payroll is always synced with a company’s employee benefits and
    human resources.


  • Back office on auto-pilot. Gusto makes it easy for small
    businesses to create great workplaces by syncing and automating human
    resources tools including customized offer letters and employee
    onboarding, employee profiles and HR advice on-demand from certified
    professionals.

Since its launch in 2018, Trainual has helped businesses of all sizes

around the world digitize their training manuals and keep documented

procedures in one location. Now with Gusto, as well as a recent

integration with Zapier,

business owners can bring a new level of automation to their onboarding

and training processes to ensure new hires start off on the right foot.

To learn more about Trainual, visit trainual.com

and access a demo.

To learn more about Gusto, visit gusto.com.

About Trainual

Trainual is on a mission to turn best practices into standard practices

and make small business easier. By enabling fast-growing teams to

capture every process, every policy, and every standard operating

procedure for every role in one place, companies can effectively build

the instruction manual for their business and automate onboarding and

training. Trainual is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at trainual.com.

About Gusto

Gusto's mission is to create a world where work empowers a better life.

By making the most complicated business tasks simple and personal, Gusto

is reimagining payroll, benefits and HR for modern companies. Gusto

serves over 60,000 companies nationwide and has offices in San Francisco

and Denver. Learn more at gusto.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Beth Cochran | 602.758.0750

beth@wiredprgroup.com

