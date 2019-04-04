New employees added to Gusto will have automatic access to required
trainings via Trainual
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gusto?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#gustolt;/agt;--Trainual,
a leading modern, cloud-based training manual software, today announced
a partnership with Gusto,
the leading payroll, benefits and HR technology platform for small
businesses in the U.S., to bring automation to one of the most
time-consuming components of employee onboarding. Trainual’s exclusive
partnership with Gusto will enable businesses to automatically set up
new employees in Gusto with the specific training they need to succeed
in their role through a technical integration.
“We’re particularly excited about this partnership because it
streamlines one of the most commonly missed, but critical steps when a
new hire is brought into an organization: equipping them with the right
training from the start,” said Trainual founder and CEO Chris Ronzio.
“Business owners can now easily connect critical aspects of their
business, bringing a new level of operational efficiency to the
onboarding process so they can continue to focus on what matters most ––
growth.”
Now when new employees are added to Gusto or have a role change, they
will automatically be added to Trainual and assigned to the training
specific to what they need to succeed in their role. Additionally, small
businesses using Gusto who integrate with Trainual will be able to:
Document processes and policies in one convenient place
Customize operations manuals and employee tests
Assign onboarding trainings
Monitor training completion rates
Test employees for readiness
Streamline business systems and processes
“We are very selective when it comes to our partners, and we are
thrilled to partner with Trainual because, like us, they want to solve
the challenges small businesses and entrepreneurs face,” said Igor
Khayet, head of business development at Gusto. “Training and onboarding
are pain points for small businesses, and our partnership with Trainual
provides an easy and efficient way to serve a business’ team so they can
do their best work.”
Trainual users will also benefit from the following features of Gusto’s people
platform:
Full-service payroll completed with peace of mind. Gusto
enables small and medium-sized businesses to run payroll entirely
online. All federal, state and local payroll taxes are filed by Gusto,
and payroll is always synced with a company’s employee benefits and
human resources.
Back office on auto-pilot. Gusto makes it easy for small
businesses to create great workplaces by syncing and automating human
resources tools including customized offer letters and employee
onboarding, employee profiles and HR advice on-demand from certified
professionals.
Since its launch in 2018, Trainual has helped businesses of all sizes
around the world digitize their training manuals and keep documented
procedures in one location. Now with Gusto, as well as a recent
integration with Zapier,
business owners can bring a new level of automation to their onboarding
and training processes to ensure new hires start off on the right foot.
To learn more about Trainual, visit trainual.com
and access a demo.
To learn more about Gusto, visit gusto.com.
About Trainual
Trainual is on a mission to turn best practices into standard practices
and make small business easier. By enabling fast-growing teams to
capture every process, every policy, and every standard operating
procedure for every role in one place, companies can effectively build
the instruction manual for their business and automate onboarding and
training. Trainual is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at trainual.com.
About Gusto
Gusto's mission is to create a world where work empowers a better life.
By making the most complicated business tasks simple and personal, Gusto
is reimagining payroll, benefits and HR for modern companies. Gusto
serves over 60,000 companies nationwide and has offices in San Francisco
and Denver. Learn more at gusto.com.
Contacts
Media Contact: Beth Cochran | 602.758.0750