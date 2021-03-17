Transact Announces Nacha WEB Debit Account Validation Rule Preparedness

Transact partnered with MicroBilt, a Nacha-approved commercial validation service, to fulfill the new regulatory requirements. By introducing this account number validation process, Transact will help reduce returned transactions and provide a more streamlined experience for students with real-time notifications and account processing.

“Our early preparation for these changes helped us fulfill this new mandate on the original compliance timeline,” said Laura Newell-McLaughlin, Chief of Staff, Transact. “We are thrilled that we are activating the global account validation process in our systems this month, a full year ahead of the regulatory requirement.”

At the end of 2020, Transact introduced features for ACH validation, real-time messaging and notification, as well as user interface updates as part of the preparation for the upcoming Nacha changes. This first step toward meeting the new mandate was not activated for production at that time; it will be deployed to production environments and available on March 19, 2021.