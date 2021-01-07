Transact Calls for Nominations for Transact 360° Distinction Awards

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edtech--Transact, the leader in integrated campus payment, ID and commerce solutions, today extended a call for nominations for its Transact 360° Distinction Awards that honor those who are passionate about technology to better their campus experiences. The three awards are an important part of continuous innovation that Transact delivers in partnership with clients in service to students, their families, campus team members, and visitors.
To nominate your institution or a peer institution, simply complete the nomination form and include a short paragraph detailing why the institution meets the distinction criteria. Winners will be announced live in March during the virtual Transact 360° Annual Users Conference, which is free to attend.
Transact’s three Distinction Awards are:
Distinction Award for Innovation
This award is for institutions who are on the forefront of campus technology innovation. It recognizes campuses who have developed and implemented high impact technology strategies that scale. Awardees will have developed practices and/or technologies that have had a measurable effect on the student experience. The Distinction Award for Innovation recognizes institutions that actively promote the widespread adoption of innovative technologies with the potential to provide superior student experiences, frictionless administrative workflows, or greater institutional intelligence.
Distinction Award for Marketing & Outreach
This award honors those institutions who have creatively and effectively promoted their technological advances on campus. Awardees will have used a variety of marketing efforts to enhance the visibility and value of campus credentials, flexible payment solutions, or other technology initiatives that elevate the institution’s brand while driving adoption and usage of the technology among students.
Distinction Award for Student Experience
This award honors those institutions whose technological innovations have markedly improved the total student experience. This includes their addressing of new and changing dynamics in fields such as student recruitment, engagement, and retention.
For more information about Transact 360° or to sign up to attend, click here.
About Transact
Through market-leading credential-driven transactions and privileges, and innovative payment solutions, Transact enables a connected experience across the spectrum of student life. We partner with institutions to deliver a mobile-centric, personalized student and family experience both on and off-campus. Our cloud platform and open APIs deliver mission-critical capabilities that support student success—facilitating meaningful student engagement and rich data for keen institutional insight. Transact is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has served the education community for over 35 years. Visit www.transactcampus.com.
Contacts
Kelly Christiano
Transact Campus Inc.