Transact Calls for Presentations for Transact 360° ‘A Whole New World’ Annual User Conference

Presenters to Direct a $500 Charitable Contribution from Transact to Their University
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edtech--Transact, the leader in integrated campus payment, ID and commerce solutions, today extended a call for presentations for its Transact 360° Annual User Conference, which will take place virtually March 15-17, 2021. New this year, submitters of accepted presentations may direct a $500 contribution from Transact to their university in support of either a scholarship or student food insecurity fund.
The conference, which will be focused on “A Whole New World” and is free to attend, is known for its open dialogue and free-flowing exchange of ideas. Presenters share experiences, mindsets, and innovations to help attendees push the boundaries of technology and services. Presentation topics should relate to these session themes and may be submitted online.
Integrated Payments: Customer expectations and behaviors are changing the way payments are accepted on campus. Learn how your school can benefit from accepting payments not only from students, but also parents, alumni, departments, and visitors. You can also provide your payers options to easily understand financial obligations. This track will cover a wide range of topics designed to empower campuses with the ability to provide smart and secure payment transactions while automating bill presentment and payment processing.
Campus ID: Improve and support your campus’ investment in credential-driven transactions & privileges. Follow this track as presenters share unique and valuable insights for providing a secure, mobile-centric campus environment with contactless student ID credentials for effortless campus-wide transactions and access privileges.
Campus Commerce: Power all campus purchases across integrated Point-of-Sale solutions for student accounts tied to campus ID cards and mobile credentials. This track will cover point-of-sale solutions designed for use in a wide range of retail and dining operations, while delivering a feature-rich shopping experience for your students with the latest payment security technology.
Showcase & Innovation: This track will explore the many new and innovative ways Transact and your peer institutions enable a connected experience across the spectrum of student life. We’ll discuss industry-wide trends and insights to best equip your institution for the future.
Best Practices & System Administration: Your Transact system administrator is expected to do many different things from configuring, troubleshooting, and maintaining your Transaction System, to providing direction to efficiently and effectively utilize your system to meet the needs of your campus. Follow this track as presenters provide specialized knowledge and expertise to increase productivity, save time and resources, and provide tried-and-true best practices to get the most out of your unified system.
The conference’s virtual format provides more flexibility for presenters. When submitting your presentation topic, select from these format options:
15-minute presentation, no Q&A
30-minute presentation, Q&A via chat
45-minute session (30-minute presentation + 15-minute live Q&A)
Custom presentation format
Most sessions will have the option of being recorded/OnDemand, semi-live, or live.
For more information about Transact 360°, click here.
About Transact
Through market-leading credential-driven transactions and privileges, and innovative payment solutions, Transact enables a connected experience across the spectrum of student life. We partner with institutions to deliver a mobile-centric, personalized student and family experience both on and off-campus. Our cloud platform and open APIs deliver mission-critical capabilities that support student success—facilitating meaningful student engagement and rich data for keen institutional insight. Transact is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has served the education community for over 35 years. Visit www.transactcampus.com.
