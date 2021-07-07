Transact Campus Inc. Names Nancy Langer New Chief Executive Officer

Transact has specialized in the higher education market since 1984, serving 12 million students and faculty across more than 1,300 institutions each year, facilitating more than $45 billion in tuition and non-tuition financial transactions annually and 43M mobile credential transactions since the program’s launch.

“The opportunities for Transact to grow and expand in the coming years are tremendous, thanks to the great work of David and the team. I am thrilled to join the company at this pivotal time when it is well-positioned to be a complete mobile-first platform for student payments and commerce,” said Langer. “The value Transact brings to universities and the overall student experience will only be amplified as we step into our next phase of excellence. By providing low-friction, high-volume mobile transactions, Transact is destined to become a larger and more integrated part of the university ecosystem.”