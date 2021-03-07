Transact Celebrates International Women’s Day

Company Reinforces Commitment to Equality and Inclusion, Calls for Team Members to Renew Their Commitment as One Transact
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#choosetochallenge--More than 480 team members at Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, celebrated International Women’s Day today as the company reinforced its commitment to equality and inclusion. In a company-wide memorandum, CEO David Marr and VP of Human Resources Jill Clark called on team members to renew their commitment as One Transact.
“As One Transact, each of us plays a critical role in creating an environment where all team members can achieve their potential, without prejudice,” said David Marr, CEO. “Although today is a day we join the celebration of women's achievements and raise awareness about women's equality, doing our part to create and nurture an inclusive world is a priority for us every day.”
International Women's Day celebrations date back to 1911 and mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Transact encouraged team members to participate in this year’s conversation by wearing purple, green, and white, colors of the Day signifying justice, dignity, hope, and purity. In addition, Transact invited team members to join the “Choose to Challenge” conversation on social media and posted advice from senior women leaders around the organization.
The company’s executive women shared with team members their reflections about the day, their inspirations, and their advice, including:
“When I think of Choose to Challenge, I think of challenging ourselves to support women around us,” said Transact Vice President of Human Resources Jill Clark. “I’m inspired by the women leaders in my network who are dynamic leaders in their organizations and find time for family and giving back in their community, as well. They are driven to make all they touch better.”
“My advice to my former professional self? If an opportunity is available, and you think you’re not ready, do it anyway,” said Transact Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis Maria Aguirre. “You’ll learn more from the stretch than you imagine.”
“We still need greater awareness of opportunities for young women in STEM fields,” said Transact Vice President of Product Management Erica Bass. “Getting girls interested in technology at an early age is key. Young girls need to see – and believe – it is possible to succeed in this arena.”
“There are many people who inspire me. My mom had a career in banking and also had the overwhelming majority of all the household responsibilities, but in her day, that was the price a woman often paid to have a career,” said Transact Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Christiano. “I am also inspired by people like actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who now refuses to sign on to a project unless his female costar is paid the same.”
“My advice to my younger professional self would be to compromise less, respectfully vocalize opinions, and challenge those who present adversity,” said Transact Chief of Staff Laura Newell-McLaughlin. “I am inspired by many things, particularly the everyday acts of friends and colleagues who give their time to assist others.”
“The #ChooseToChallenge theme for International Women’s Day this year reminds me, ‘If you don't challenge yourself, you will never realize what you can become,’” said Senior Developer Sunitha Muthurajan. “COVID-19 has had a big impact on women not only economically, but also broadly in all aspects of life from managing work, family, taking care of kids with no day care facilities, supporting them for their on-line classes, playing role of teachers, etc. Hoping that this year is going to be bit smoother, let's challenge ourselves to regain the purpose of our life and achieve the levels we truly deserve. From now on, let’s challenge ourselves to march steadfastly to reach our goals. And most of all, let’s challenge ourselves to be brave and express our thoughts.”
“I’m really excited about the theme this year because it reminds us all that we are responsible for our own thoughts and actions,” said Senior Product Owner Eithne O’Grady. “It’s important to remind ourselves that change can only be implemented by a culture of willingness to embrace challenges and make a difference.”
“One of the ways men can do their part for women’s equality in the workplace is to be a sponsor,” said Transact Vice President Rachael Sepcic. “A sponsor is different than a mentor. A sponsor has faith in your potential, is willing to take a bet on you, recognizes your abilities and contributions as an individual, actively advocates for your next position, encourages you to take risks, and always has your back. I’ve been blessed with amazing male sponsors in my career.”
