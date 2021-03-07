Transact Celebrates International Women’s Day

“The #ChooseToChallenge theme for International Women’s Day this year reminds me, ‘If you don't challenge yourself, you will never realize what you can become,’” said Senior Developer Sunitha Muthurajan. “COVID-19 has had a big impact on women not only economically, but also broadly in all aspects of life from managing work, family, taking care of kids with no day care facilities, supporting them for their on-line classes, playing role of teachers, etc. Hoping that this year is going to be bit smoother, let's challenge ourselves to regain the purpose of our life and achieve the levels we truly deserve. From now on, let’s challenge ourselves to march steadfastly to reach our goals. And most of all, let’s challenge ourselves to be brave and express our thoughts.”

“I’m really excited about the theme this year because it reminds us all that we are responsible for our own thoughts and actions,” said Senior Product Owner Eithne O’Grady. “It’s important to remind ourselves that change can only be implemented by a culture of willingness to embrace challenges and make a difference.”