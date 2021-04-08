Transact Confirms Current Encryption Features Comply With New Nacha Rule on Supplementing Data Security Requirements

Phase 1 of the Rule on Supplementing Data Security Requirements applies to ACH Originators and Third-Parties with more than 6 million ACH payments annually; Phase 2, in effect one year after Phase 1, applies to those same parties with 2 million ACH payments annually. Transact processes 8 million ACH payments each year.

“Transact protects sensitive data at rest and in transit using industry standard encryption technologies and best practices,” said Laura Newell-McLaughlin, chief of staff, Transact. “As a result, clients using Transact Payments are already compliant with the new mandate.”

Transact recently announced it had completed preparation for a new Nacha WEB Debit Account Validation Rule, one year ahead of the regulatory requirement. That rule requires bank account number validation to be a mandatory part of fraudulent transaction detection when processing ACH payments.