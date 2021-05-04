Transact Introduces New CampusPay for Cashiering

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #edtech -- Transact , the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the launch of its new Transact CampusPay for Cashiering service that enables higher education institutions to securely process online and in-person payments with PCI validated processes and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). Transact facilitates approximately $45 billion of payments annually.

“We are resolute in our commitment to offering the most convenient payment options for both students and administrators,” said Laura Newell-McLaughlin, chief of staff, Transact. “With the addition of CampusPay, we now provide a one-stop-shop for back-end reconciliation for all payments on campus. The bottom line? Transact is the only payment processor a higher education institution needs to take any payment – online or in-person – on campus.”