Transact Introduces New CampusPay for Cashiering

Secure Solution Makes Transact a One-Stop-Shop for Taking and Processing Any Campus Payment
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edtech--Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the launch of its new Transact CampusPay for Cashiering service that enables higher education institutions to securely process online and in-person payments with PCI validated processes and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). Transact facilitates approximately $45 billion of payments annually.
“We are resolute in our commitment to offering the most convenient payment options for both students and administrators,” said Laura Newell-McLaughlin, chief of staff, Transact. “With the addition of CampusPay, we now provide a one-stop-shop for back-end reconciliation for all payments on campus. The bottom line? Transact is the only payment processor a higher education institution needs to take any payment – online or in-person – on campus.”
Transact Payment’s Cashiering module empowers clients to securely accept and manage over-the-counter tuition and non-tuition payments via desktop and mobile workstations across campus, from the bursar’s office and recreational sports center, to the health center and housing office. CampusPay adds secure, integrated payment processing of both in-person and online payments.
In addition, Transact already provides integrations with more higher education ERP platforms than anyone else. Unlike a bank processor that can take months to integrate in a campus environment, Transact can offer instant back-office efficiency at a lower cost. And Transact’s CampusPay features straightforward interchange costs with no hidden fees and no confusion.
Students and payers benefit from an expedited in-person payment experience and the ability to use credit cards for payments.
