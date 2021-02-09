Transact Launches ‘One Transact’ Brand Campaign as Company Transforms to One Vision, One Mission, One Company, One Mindset

Transact Payments Powered by Cashnet is Rebranded Transact Payments
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edtech--Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the launch of its new “One Transact” brand campaign representing its transformation to One Vision, One Mission, One Company, and One Mindset. The enterprise-wide initiative began inside the organization and will reach every internal and external touchpoint by the end of the year.
As part of the One Transact transformation, Transact released a newly designed website, www.transactcampus.com, that showcases a new look and expertise as a one-stop-shop for campus solutions for integrated payments, IDs, & commerce. Transact is known for its expertise in higher education and highly configurable, compliant technology solutions.
“Our people are so energized by Transact’s purpose: to empower our clients to transform the student experience and create lifelong engagement,” said David Marr, CEO, Transact. “We have committed, as One Transact, to create compelling technology that uniquely simplifies campus operations and makes a meaningful difference in students’ lives. Our brand transformation is as much about connecting, innovating, and delivering simple experiences as the technology solutions we create.”
In addition, the company streamlined product names, changing the name of its award-winning payments product line from Cashnet to Transact Payments. The simplified product name further supports Transact Payments’ development as the most trusted, secure, and innovative payments and commerce technology provider in higher education. Product functionality and support remain the same, with a roadmap of innovative enhancement under development.
Over the past year, Transact has had the opportunity to expand its talent base, including launching a new international headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, and advancing its infrastructure as part of its strong commitment to innovation and customer service.
About Transact
Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the higher education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.
