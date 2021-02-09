Transact Launches ‘One Transact’ Brand Campaign as Company Transforms to One Vision, One Mission, One Company, One Mindset

“Our people are so energized by Transact’s purpose: to empower our clients to transform the student experience and create lifelong engagement,” said David Marr, CEO, Transact. “We have committed, as One Transact, to create compelling technology that uniquely simplifies campus operations and makes a meaningful difference in students’ lives. Our brand transformation is as much about connecting, innovating, and delivering simple experiences as the technology solutions we create.”

In addition, the company streamlined product names, changing the name of its award-winning payments product line from Cashnet to Transact Payments. The simplified product name further supports Transact Payments’ development as the most trusted, secure, and innovative payments and commerce technology provider in higher education. Product functionality and support remain the same, with a roadmap of innovative enhancement under development.