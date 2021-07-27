Transact Releases New Emergency Hotline Capabilities As Colleges Prepare to Welcome Students Back to Campus

“Over the last few years, there has been a steady increase in utilization and demand for campus counseling services,2 and this year, 73 percent of college presidents identified mental health as a pressing issue3,” said Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact. “We know from working closely with university leaders around the country that student health and wellbeing are of the utmost concern as campuses prepare for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. We designed this technology to be part of the support system for students and school leaders. Our easy-to-implement tool allows students to access emergency contact information directly from the student ID credential on their smartphone.”