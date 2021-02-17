Transact Team in Chennai, India Now 70 Strong

An edtech and proponent of continuing education, Transact offers competitive benefits and opportunities for team members to continue their personal development through courses and certifications. In addition, team members share a philosophy of social responsibility and participate in monthly Joy of Giving activities to support a nearby orphanage and senior living home.

“The exceptional talent pool here in Chennai made it easy to add people with diverse, technical skills and create an incredibly strong hub for IT product development,” said Srinivasagopal Raman, general manager and site leader of Transact Chennai. “With Transact locations around the globe, we are truly able to innovate around the clock. For those of us with a growth and development mindset, it is very fulfilling.”