Transact Team in Chennai, India Now 70 Strong

Leading Payments Company Reaches Milestone Hiring Target in Its IT Product Development Hub
CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chennai--Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced its team in Chennai, India is now 70 people strong. Transact’s Chennai location opened in 2019 and sits on the footstep of Chennai’s IT highway and serves as the company’s IT product development hub.
Today, 70 IT professionals are located in the 8,000-square foot office that includes agile collaboration spaces for team members. The office is comprised of teams that include a range of junior and senior roles across product development, implementation services, central IT, marketing, sales operations, and HR. The development team made up of software engineers, QA specialists, development managers works closely with their global counterparts to collaborate on innovative development.
An edtech and proponent of continuing education, Transact offers competitive benefits and opportunities for team members to continue their personal development through courses and certifications. In addition, team members share a philosophy of social responsibility and participate in monthly Joy of Giving activities to support a nearby orphanage and senior living home.
“The exceptional talent pool here in Chennai made it easy to add people with diverse, technical skills and create an incredibly strong hub for IT product development,” said Srinivasagopal Raman, general manager and site leader of Transact Chennai. “With Transact locations around the globe, we are truly able to innovate around the clock. For those of us with a growth and development mindset, it is very fulfilling.”
Transact processes nearly $50 billion in annual education-related payments each year and serves more than 1,300 educational institutions representing 12 million students. A leader in the payments industry, Transact’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, and point-of-sale transactions for both on- and off-campus.
For more information about Transact’s leading integrated payment solutions, campus ID solutions, and campus commerce solutions, visit www.transactcampus.com.
About Transact
Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the higher education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.
Contacts
Kelly Christiano
Transact Campus Inc.