Q: I recently booked tickets through the Aer Lingus website. When I did, the site only listed that a carry-on was included with the fare, rather than both a carry-on and one checked bag before the final purchase.

I was confused, and I added three extra checked bags, which were unnecessary. I overpaid Aer Lingus $449 because it included an additional checked bag for each passenger on my itinerary.

I called Aer Lingus twice on the same date of the ticket purchase and filed an online request that it return the luggage fee. I kept receiving messages that the fee was nonrefundable.

I believed Aer Lingus’ online booking was confusing and deceptive, so I filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation. I received no further information from the DOT other than acknowledgment of my complaint.

I want my $449 back. Can you help me get it? — Krista O’Brien, New Haven, Connecticut

A: Aer Lingus should have been clear about what was included in your fare. Most longer international flights include a checked bag, so maybe it assumed everyone knew — but everyone did not know.

Your case raises important issues. First, there’s the issue of an airline intentionally making its booking interface confusing in a way that benefits it. This is most common with seat assignments. If you have an airline ticket, you have a seat. The airline will try to sell you a seat assignment, meaning you get to select where you sit. But it sometimes leaves you with the impression that you don’t have a seat at all. That’s a deceptive booking interface.

Did Aer Lingus have a deceptive interface? I couldn’t check because doing so would require that I buy a ticket, which I don’t need. But I believe you when you say you were confused. I don’t know if the confusion was intentional.

The second issue is the refundability of fees. Already, the DOT says your airfare must be refundable if you cancel within 24 hours, unless it’s a week or less than a week before your trip. So, why not apply the same rule to fees?

Remember, if you can’t make progress with the lower-level contacts at an airline, you can always take your complaint to the top. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the customer service executives of Aer Lingus on my consumer advocacy site (Elliott.org).