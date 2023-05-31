Q: I’m looking for a refund from American Queen Voyages. Our cruise from Memphis to New Orleans was scheduled for Nov. 27. On Sept. 20, we received an email informing us that American Queen had canceled the cruise. I requested a refund of our $6,396. American Queen said that the refund would take up to 60 days.

We emailed our sales representative two months after the cancellation to inform her that we hadn’t received our refund. We also called the phone number attached to the email and spoke to a representative who explained the refund process and said that we should have our full refund by the middle of December.

The next day, we received an email from the CEO of American Queen Voyages, confirming that we would receive a full refund by the end of the calendar year. But, by the end of the year, we still hadn’t received the money. I sent an email to the CEO and requested evidence that our refund money had been sent to our credit card company. I have not heard back. What should I do? — May Youngclaus, Exeter, New Hampshire

A: American Queen Voyages owes you a refund — now. You’ve been more than polite and patient with the company.

Why does a cruise line take 60 days for a refund? I recently spoke to a manager at another cruise line who explained the process. Refunds take so long because a committee must first approve them. There’s also a backlog of pandemic refund requests and a shortage of reliable employees, making the refunds drag on.

I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of the American Queen Voyages customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. You were already in contact with the CEO — nice research and great self-advocacy.

If a company has promised a refund but stops responding, then consider filing a credit card charge-back. The emails promising a refund would be considered a credit memo by your bank, and it would probably decide the dispute in your favor.