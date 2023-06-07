Q: I recently booked a vacation package online through Icelandair Holidays. Two months later, I received a text that my airport had been changed from Baltimore/Washington International Airport to Washington Dulles.

I realized that traveling to Dulles would be inconvenient because it is a two-hour drive from my home in Baltimore, while BWI is only 25 minutes away. Using a cab or car service would incur extra expenses, so I wanted to discuss options with Icelandair Holidays.

Much to my consternation, I could not find a phone number, email or live chat to assist. The website instructions led me to a customer support form. I completed the form and requested a refund. I received an autoreply.

No one from Icelandair Holidays has responded. I have not received a refund to my credit card. The lack of response from Icelandair Holidays is frustrating and unacceptable. Can you help me get my $2,972 back? — Patricia Boyle, Baltimore

A: Icelandair Holidays should have responded to you and helped you figure out what to do.

Icelandair Holidays' terms and conditions address itinerary changes. It says if the company makes "a major change" to your travel arrangements, it will give you the choice of accepting the new itinerary or canceling and receiving a full refund. However, "this doesn't apply for minor changes."

So I guess the question is, was this a major change? I say it is.

When a company gives you the cold shoulder, you can call, reach out on social media or contact one of its executives. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of Icelandair's customer service managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

Whether you have a case or not, there's no excuse for ignoring you. I contacted Icelandair on your behalf to find out if your change was major or minor.