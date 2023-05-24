Q: Last year, our return flight from Prague, Czech Republic, to Denver was canceled because of a Lufthansa strike. My husband and I had upgraded to business class for this flight, but we could not get into business class when we were rebooked on a United flight the next day.

At the time, a Lufthansa representative told me that they would refund $678 to our account and assured me that he had already submitted the refund request. I have communicated with Lufthansa several times since then, both by phone and by email. Following your advice, I eventually emailed two Lufthansa executives, but we did not receive a refund.

Because this refund seems so simple, I’m surprised by the long delay — and even more by the lack of response — from Lufthansa. I have received only two emails from Lufthansa: one requesting information and the other asking for our patience. I have granted them patience; now, they need to refund the $678. — Ellen LaGow, Boulder, Colorado

A: Lufthansa should have refunded your upgrades promptly. By the time you contacted me for help, you had been waiting five months for a refund. Refunds should take no more than two weeks to process.

Lufthansa’s general terms and conditions — the legal agreement between you and the airline — says that you should get a refund for your seat reservations. Most other airline contracts specifically say that if you get bumped from first class to economy, you’ll get your money back. Lufthansa also promised you a refund.

So, what was with the wait? Lufthansa did not offer an explanation when I asked about your case.

You contacted the Lufthansa executive contacts I list on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. It’s a shame they didn’t respond. They could have helped a customer in need and avoided a story in a nationally syndicated column.