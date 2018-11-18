Eligible customers in 15 states can now receive a free Amazon Echo
Dot, discounts on smart home kits and discounts on their home insurance
policy
HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV)
today announced 11 new states where eligible customers can access
discounts on smart home kits through the insurance industry’s first
digital storefront on Amazon: Amazon.com/Travelers.
The additional states are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Idaho,
Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Home insurance customers in these states can also receive a free Amazon
Echo Dot from Travelers — even without the purchase of a kit — subject
to program terms.
The discounts and free Amazon Echo Dot were initially available to
Travelers home insurance customers in California and Travelers Quantum
Home 2.0 customers in Colorado, Missouri and Wisconsin.
“We’re excited about the engagement with our Amazon digital storefront,
and we will continue to build upon it and expand its reach,” said
Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal
Insurance at Travelers. “This unique offering helps customers better
protect their homes and provides our independent agents with an
innovative way to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.”
The smart home kits are designed to help protect homeowners from some of
the most common causes of loss. The smart home kits include:
Security cameras.
Water sensors.
Motion detectors with multi-sensor capabilities.
A smart home hub that wirelessly connects a wide range of smart
devices and enables them to work together.
An Amazon Echo Dot.
Eligible Travelers home insurance customers can receive a discount on
their policy with the purchase of a smart home kit. Discounted kit
installation through Amazon Smart Home Services is also offered where
available.
Travelers also recently introduced new Alexa skills: the “Travelers”
skill, which assists the company’s home insurance policyholders with
questions regarding billing and payments; and the “Travelers Home
Central” skill, which enables all consumers to access property
maintenance and home safety tips. For example, “Alexa, ask Travelers
when is my bill due,” or “Alexa, ask Home Central for a fall home
maintenance tip.” The company plans to add to its Alexa skills over time.
For more information, visit the Travelers digital storefront at Amazon.com/Travelers.
About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV)
is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto,
and business.
A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has
approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately
$29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.
