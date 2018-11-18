Eligible customers in 15 states can now receive a free Amazon Echo

Dot, discounts on smart home kits and discounts on their home insurance

policy

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV)

today announced 11 new states where eligible customers can access

discounts on smart home kits through the insurance industry’s first

digital storefront on Amazon: Amazon.com/Travelers.

The additional states are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Idaho,

Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Home insurance customers in these states can also receive a free Amazon

Echo Dot from Travelers — even without the purchase of a kit — subject

to program terms.

The discounts and free Amazon Echo Dot were initially available to

Travelers home insurance customers in California and Travelers Quantum

Home 2.0 customers in Colorado, Missouri and Wisconsin.

“We’re excited about the engagement with our Amazon digital storefront,

and we will continue to build upon it and expand its reach,” said

Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal

Insurance at Travelers. “This unique offering helps customers better

protect their homes and provides our independent agents with an

innovative way to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.”

The smart home kits are designed to help protect homeowners from some of

the most common causes of loss. The smart home kits include:



  • Security cameras.


  • Water sensors.


  • Motion detectors with multi-sensor capabilities.


  • A smart home hub that wirelessly connects a wide range of smart
    devices and enables them to work together.


  • An Amazon Echo Dot.

Eligible Travelers home insurance customers can receive a discount on

their policy with the purchase of a smart home kit. Discounted kit

installation through Amazon Smart Home Services is also offered where

available.

Travelers also recently introduced new Alexa skills: the “Travelers”

skill, which assists the company’s home insurance policyholders with

questions regarding billing and payments; and the “Travelers Home

Central” skill, which enables all consumers to access property

maintenance and home safety tips. For example, “Alexa, ask Travelers

when is my bill due,” or “Alexa, ask Home Central for a fall home

maintenance tip.” The company plans to add to its Alexa skills over time.

For more information, visit the Travelers digital storefront at Amazon.com/Travelers.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV)

is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto,

home

and business.

A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has

approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately

$29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

Contacts

Matt Bordonaro, 860.277.7014

mbordona@travelers.com

Sperry Mylott, 860.277.5075

smylott@travelers.com

