SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/automation?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#automationlt;/agt;--TRAY®, the enterprise Point of Sale (POS) and self-service solution,
announced today a new integration with Ordermark, the nation’s fastest
growing online ordering enablement platform for restaurants. This
technology partnership will allow merchants to accept orders from
different third-party online ordering services and automatically send
them to the TRAY system as well as directly to the kitchen printer.
Increasing consumer demand for off-premises dining has made third-party
ordering and delivery platforms a necessity for many restaurants. But
these platforms also create an operational challenge as orders are
typically sent via separate tablets, requiring staff to manually enter
the order from the tablet into their system before the kitchen can begin
preparing it. "Our integration with Ordermark simplifies this process so
that orders from third-party sites can go directly into the restaurant's
POS and kitchen printer. Thus eliminating the need for tablets and
reducing time spent on order entry," said Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY.
The partnership between TRAY and Ordermark not only eases restaurant
operations but also ensures that the customer’s order is placed as they
intended by removing the extra order-entry step at the restaurant. “As a
POS provider that is focused heavily on self-service technology, we
certainly feel that this integration was an important step for TRAY,”
said Kellis.
"We're excited to be partnering with TRAY," said Alex Canter, CEO of
Ordermark. "Our aim is to help restaurants embrace online ordering by
making it easier and more profitable, and this partnership lets us reach
more restaurants faster."
About TRAY
is a cloud-based POS and self-service solution developed for high-volume
businesses that want to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Founder
and CEO Peter Kellis, who holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and
Computer Science from MIT, created TRAY to improve service around the
world. Customers demand faster service and the option to order and pay
for themselves, without the wait. TRAY is a feature-rich POS and
self-service platform that can be used as a standalone system or layered
on top of existing POS technology infrastructure. TRAY’s clients include
family entertainment centers, QSR and fast casual restaurant chains.
About Ordermark
Ordermark helps restaurants to grow profits and lower costs by sending
orders from many online ordering services to one place. Ordermark was
born in the kitchen of the world-famous Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles and
helps thousands of restaurant brands nationwide, including many of the
world’s top restaurant chains such as Which Wich, Buffalo Wild Wings,
Little Caesars, Papa Johns, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Yogurtland, and
Sonic. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, with an office
in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit ordermark.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Christina Calhoun
Director of Marketing,
TRAY
602-690-8180