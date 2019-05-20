SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/automation?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#automationlt;/agt;--TRAY®, the enterprise Point of Sale (POS) and self-service solution,

announced today a new integration with Ordermark, the nation’s fastest

growing online ordering enablement platform for restaurants. This

technology partnership will allow merchants to accept orders from

different third-party online ordering services and automatically send

them to the TRAY system as well as directly to the kitchen printer.

Increasing consumer demand for off-premises dining has made third-party

ordering and delivery platforms a necessity for many restaurants. But

these platforms also create an operational challenge as orders are

typically sent via separate tablets, requiring staff to manually enter

the order from the tablet into their system before the kitchen can begin

preparing it. "Our integration with Ordermark simplifies this process so

that orders from third-party sites can go directly into the restaurant's

POS and kitchen printer. Thus eliminating the need for tablets and

reducing time spent on order entry," said Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY.

The partnership between TRAY and Ordermark not only eases restaurant

operations but also ensures that the customer’s order is placed as they

intended by removing the extra order-entry step at the restaurant. “As a

POS provider that is focused heavily on self-service technology, we

certainly feel that this integration was an important step for TRAY,”

said Kellis.

"We're excited to be partnering with TRAY," said Alex Canter, CEO of

Ordermark. "Our aim is to help restaurants embrace online ordering by

making it easier and more profitable, and this partnership lets us reach

more restaurants faster."

About TRAY

TRAY

is a cloud-based POS and self-service solution developed for high-volume

businesses that want to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Founder

and CEO Peter Kellis, who holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and

Computer Science from MIT, created TRAY to improve service around the

world. Customers demand faster service and the option to order and pay

for themselves, without the wait. TRAY is a feature-rich POS and

self-service platform that can be used as a standalone system or layered

on top of existing POS technology infrastructure. TRAY’s clients include

family entertainment centers, QSR and fast casual restaurant chains.

About Ordermark

Ordermark helps restaurants to grow profits and lower costs by sending

orders from many online ordering services to one place. Ordermark was

born in the kitchen of the world-famous Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles and

helps thousands of restaurant brands nationwide, including many of the

world’s top restaurant chains such as Which Wich, Buffalo Wild Wings,

Little Caesars, Papa Johns, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Yogurtland, and

Sonic. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, with an office

in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit ordermark.com.

