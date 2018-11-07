SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--TRAY®, the enterprise POS and self-service solution,

announced today a new partnership with Sacoa Debit Card System, a

leading worldwide supplier of revenue management systems for the

amusement, entertainment and leisure industries.

This technology partnership will allow TRAY’s cloud-based system to

connect with the Sacoa platform, providing merchants with the ability to

sell and reload PlayCards from TRAY’s point of sale system and

self-service kiosks. This integration not only creates a more seamless

guest experience but also consolidates revenue reporting for clients

using both systems.

“We want to create the best experience for our clients and their end

users. Integrating with Sacoa addresses the gaming needs of our clients

in the family entertainment industry, and allows them to improve their

guest engagement and satisfaction,” said Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY.

“I am very happy to have met Peter and am pleasantly surprised by the

quick turnaround time for the integration,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky,

CEO of Sacoa USA. “This demonstrates the high quality and great support

both companies strive to give their clients and, ultimately, the end

users. I am keen to develop future innovations together.”

About TRAY

TRAY

is a cloud-based POS and self-service solution developed for high-volume

businesses that want to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Founder

and CEO Peter Kellis, who holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and

Computer Science from MIT, created TRAY to improve service around the

world. Customers demand faster service and the option to order and pay

themselves, without the wait. TRAY is a feature rich POS and

self-service platform that can be used as a standalone system or layered

on top of existing POS technology infrastructure. TRAY’s clients include

family entertainment centers, QSR and fast casual restaurant chains.

About Sacoa

Sacoa,

with more than 1,700 installations in more than 70 countries, offers

customized applications to manage and supervise all aspects of

entertainment facilities such as attraction and game control, product

sales, prize redemption, event booking, CRM, and more by using

rechargeable debit cards with centralized management from a remote

corporate system.

Contacts

TRAY

Christina Calhoun

Director of Marketing

christina.calhoun@tray.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles