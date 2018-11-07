SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--TRAY®, the enterprise POS and self-service solution,
announced today a new partnership with Sacoa Debit Card System, a
leading worldwide supplier of revenue management systems for the
amusement, entertainment and leisure industries.
This technology partnership will allow TRAY’s cloud-based system to
connect with the Sacoa platform, providing merchants with the ability to
sell and reload PlayCards from TRAY’s point of sale system and
self-service kiosks. This integration not only creates a more seamless
guest experience but also consolidates revenue reporting for clients
using both systems.
“We want to create the best experience for our clients and their end
users. Integrating with Sacoa addresses the gaming needs of our clients
in the family entertainment industry, and allows them to improve their
guest engagement and satisfaction,” said Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY.
“I am very happy to have met Peter and am pleasantly surprised by the
quick turnaround time for the integration,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky,
CEO of Sacoa USA. “This demonstrates the high quality and great support
both companies strive to give their clients and, ultimately, the end
users. I am keen to develop future innovations together.”
About TRAY
is a cloud-based POS and self-service solution developed for high-volume
businesses that want to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Founder
and CEO Peter Kellis, who holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and
Computer Science from MIT, created TRAY to improve service around the
world. Customers demand faster service and the option to order and pay
themselves, without the wait. TRAY is a feature rich POS and
self-service platform that can be used as a standalone system or layered
on top of existing POS technology infrastructure. TRAY’s clients include
family entertainment centers, QSR and fast casual restaurant chains.
About Sacoa
with more than 1,700 installations in more than 70 countries, offers
customized applications to manage and supervise all aspects of
entertainment facilities such as attraction and game control, product
sales, prize redemption, event booking, CRM, and more by using
rechargeable debit cards with centralized management from a remote
corporate system.
Contacts
TRAY
Christina Calhoun
Director of Marketing