LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Treehouse” or the

“Company”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a

future flagship, build-to-suit cannabis-use retail store in Tempe,

Arizona.

“We are excited to announce our first acquisition in the State of

Arizona,” said Ryan Nelson, Senior Associate at Treehouse Real Estate

Investment Trust. “We’ve partnered with one of the strongest operators

in the region and are thrilled to build out their flagship retail

destination while expanding our footprint into a robust, growing

cannabis market.”

The Tempe acquisition is approximately $3.4 million and the Company will

also provide future financing for capital expenditure and tenant

improvements. The buildout of the store is estimated to take

approximately 18 months and, when fully developed, will be a

state-of-the-art, drive-through medical cannabis retail facility that

will serve the Greater Phoenix Metro.

About Treehouse:

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a newly-organized,

externally managed real estate investment company focused on the

acquisition, ownership and management of specialized retail and

industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators

for their regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis facilities. Visit http://www.TreehouseREIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be

identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,”

“anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “seek,”

“estimate,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances

of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current

beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our

business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events

and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because

forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to

inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are

difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our

actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those

indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not

rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that

could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ

materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements

include, among others, changes in the condition of the U.S. economy and,

in particular, the U.S. real estate market. The forward-looking

statements included in this press release are made only as of the date

of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities

law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contacts

Stéphanie Van Hassel

Vice President of Investor Relations

Email:

stephanie.vanhassel@treehousereit.com

(323)

705-3025

