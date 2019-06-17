LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Treehouse” or the
“Company”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a
future flagship, build-to-suit cannabis-use retail store in Tempe,
Arizona.
“We are excited to announce our first acquisition in the State of
Arizona,” said Ryan Nelson, Senior Associate at Treehouse Real Estate
Investment Trust. “We’ve partnered with one of the strongest operators
in the region and are thrilled to build out their flagship retail
destination while expanding our footprint into a robust, growing
cannabis market.”
The Tempe acquisition is approximately $3.4 million and the Company will
also provide future financing for capital expenditure and tenant
improvements. The buildout of the store is estimated to take
approximately 18 months and, when fully developed, will be a
state-of-the-art, drive-through medical cannabis retail facility that
will serve the Greater Phoenix Metro.
About Treehouse:
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a newly-organized,
externally managed real estate investment company focused on the
acquisition, ownership and management of specialized retail and
industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators
for their regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis facilities. Visit http://www.TreehouseREIT.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be
identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “seek,”
“estimate,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances
of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current
beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our
business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events
and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because
forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to
inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are
difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our
actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those
indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not
rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that
could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ
materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements
include, among others, changes in the condition of the U.S. economy and,
in particular, the U.S. real estate market. The forward-looking
statements included in this press release are made only as of the date
of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities
law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Contacts
Stéphanie Van Hassel
Vice President of Investor Relations
Email:
(323)
705-3025