NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq:TRMT) today announced the closing of a

$12.8 million first mortgage bridge loan to finance the acquisition of

the Mountainview Marketplace Retail Center, a 123,000 square foot retail

property located in Phoenix, Arizona.

This floating rate loan includes initial funding of $5.8 million and a

future funding allowance of $7.0 million for property improvements and

leasing capital. The loan is structured with a two-year initial term and

two one-year extension options and has an as-is LTV ratio of 48%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company

that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage

loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate.

Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC

registered investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The RMR

Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of

beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder,

Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the

Trust.

Contacts

Tremont Mortgage Trust

Christopher Ranjitkar

Senior

Director, Marketing & Investor Relations

(617) 796-7651

