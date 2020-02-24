Trinity Capital Receives “BBB-” Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Capital Inc. (“Trinity” or the “Company”), a leading specialty lending company that provides debt and equipment lease financing to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms, today announced that Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency (“Egan-Jones”), has assigned an investment grade credit rating of “BBB-” with a stable outlook to the Company. Egan-Jones also assigned an investment grade credit rating of “BBB-” to the Company’s 7.00% Unsecured Notes due 2025. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.
“We are very pleased with the Egan-Jones rating and are thankful for their confidence in Trinity,” said Steve Brown, Chairman and CEO of Trinity.
Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt and equipment lease financing to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term debt and equipment lease financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.
About Egan-Jones Ratings Company Inc.
Egan-Jones started providing credit ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones has been designated as a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization ("NRSRO") by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners ("NAIC") as a Credit Rating Provider, and is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") as a Credit Rating Agency ("CRA"). For more information, please visit www.egan-jones.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Trinity, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Trinity’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Trinity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which Trinity makes them. Trinity does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
Vibhor Garg, Director, Marketing