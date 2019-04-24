Fast-Growing Tech Company Redefining Mobility Solutions with

Integrated Platform

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaaS?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MaaSlt;/agt;--Rob Antoniak, the former chief operating officer for Valley Metro who

spearheaded a trailblazing partnership between a transit agency and a

private autonomous vehicle firm, has joined Next Generation mobility

company Tripshot.

Antoniak will run the Silicon Valley-based firm’s new office in downtown

Phoenix.

Tripshot has grown rapidly by providing a Who’s Who of tech companies

and other private sector organizations with a customizable software

package that efficiently manages employees’ commutes through

company-owned fleets and mobility services. Antoniak, named Vice

President of Business Development & Strategy, will help drive Tripshot’s

entrance into new markets, adding public transit to its portfolio.

“Rob talks and people listen. He has a track record of being

innovative,” Tripshot COO and Co-Founder Patrick Le said, citing Valley

Metro’s Mobility on Demand efforts and the industry leading partnership

with autonomous vehicle company Waymo to provide a first and last-mile

connection for transit riders. “We need more people in transportation

pushing outside-the-box solutions.”

Antoniak, a Northern Arizona University graduate and former Goodyear

vice mayor, joined Valley Metro’s executive management team in 2016. As

chief operating officer, he led several departments, including

information technology services, accessibility services, commute

solutions, marketing, and vanpool services. He knows firsthand the

advantages Tripshot can bring to private and public transit.

“The current environment does not allow transit to be nimble and move

fast,” Antoniak said. “No other company offers a software solution that

allows operators to track every vehicle in a fleet in real time, create

rider apps, seamlessly adjust schedules and create routes, set up

payment systems and schedule maintenance. No one else does it all.

Tripshot does.”

Antoniak will also lead efforts to expand in private markets, such as

non-emergency medical transit.

About Tripshot: Tripshot enhances mobility for cities, campuses,

communities and companies through its real-time GPS platform. By

combining all aspects of transportation management features into a

single-source solution, Tripshot saves time and money while improving

efficiency in a new era of expanding mobility options. Currently,

Tripshot moves tens of thousands of passengers every day as the trusted

mobility platform for many Bay Area Fortune 500 companies. Follow

us on Twitter,

LinkedIn

and Facebook

or visit Tripshot.com.

