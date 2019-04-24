Fast-Growing Tech Company Redefining Mobility Solutions with
Integrated Platform
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaaS?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MaaSlt;/agt;--Rob Antoniak, the former chief operating officer for Valley Metro who
spearheaded a trailblazing partnership between a transit agency and a
private autonomous vehicle firm, has joined Next Generation mobility
company Tripshot.
Antoniak will run the Silicon Valley-based firm’s new office in downtown
Phoenix.
Tripshot has grown rapidly by providing a Who’s Who of tech companies
and other private sector organizations with a customizable software
package that efficiently manages employees’ commutes through
company-owned fleets and mobility services. Antoniak, named Vice
President of Business Development & Strategy, will help drive Tripshot’s
entrance into new markets, adding public transit to its portfolio.
“Rob talks and people listen. He has a track record of being
innovative,” Tripshot COO and Co-Founder Patrick Le said, citing Valley
Metro’s Mobility on Demand efforts and the industry leading partnership
with autonomous vehicle company Waymo to provide a first and last-mile
connection for transit riders. “We need more people in transportation
pushing outside-the-box solutions.”
Antoniak, a Northern Arizona University graduate and former Goodyear
vice mayor, joined Valley Metro’s executive management team in 2016. As
chief operating officer, he led several departments, including
information technology services, accessibility services, commute
solutions, marketing, and vanpool services. He knows firsthand the
advantages Tripshot can bring to private and public transit.
“The current environment does not allow transit to be nimble and move
fast,” Antoniak said. “No other company offers a software solution that
allows operators to track every vehicle in a fleet in real time, create
rider apps, seamlessly adjust schedules and create routes, set up
payment systems and schedule maintenance. No one else does it all.
Tripshot does.”
Antoniak will also lead efforts to expand in private markets, such as
non-emergency medical transit.
About Tripshot: Tripshot enhances mobility for cities, campuses,
communities and companies through its real-time GPS platform. By
combining all aspects of transportation management features into a
single-source solution, Tripshot saves time and money while improving
efficiency in a new era of expanding mobility options. Currently,
Tripshot moves tens of thousands of passengers every day as the trusted
mobility platform for many Bay Area Fortune 500 companies. Follow
us on Twitter,
and Facebook
or visit Tripshot.com.
Contacts
Chip Scutari
602-677-5422