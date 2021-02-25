Trust the Leaders in Online School: Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

AZVA and ISAZ are tuition-free to all students who reside in Arizona, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs that are both AdvancED accredited. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. ISAZ serves students in grades 7-12 and AZVA services students of all ages, K-12, why may need a little more help.

While working towards their high school diplomas, ISAZ students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health, Education, and IT. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.